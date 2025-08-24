Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 106.5% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 77.5% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.42 and its 200-day moving average is $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

