Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $714,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7,075.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,017,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $63.7150.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

