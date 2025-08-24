Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.63 and last traded at $124.53, with a volume of 49999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Visteon Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,560. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,042 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,824.18. This trade represents a 36.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,289. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,047,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

