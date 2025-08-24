Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 627.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $223,556,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,155,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,974,000 after acquiring an additional 690,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $606.1210 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 146.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.57 and its 200-day moving average is $441.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

