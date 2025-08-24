Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.48 and last traded at $90.52, with a volume of 185439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Life360 Stock Up 4.7%

The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In other news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $284,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 312,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,520,250. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $2,105,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,879.42. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,619 shares of company stock worth $12,738,527. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Life360 by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

