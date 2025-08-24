Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,039,000 after buying an additional 605,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,001,000 after buying an additional 357,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.0%

Elevance Health stock opened at $315.8370 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.55. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

