Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 282.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.20 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

