Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.50.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average of $175.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

