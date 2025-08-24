Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in Cigna Group $CI

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.82.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $304.1390 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

