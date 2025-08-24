26,868 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 85.9% during the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $357,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $17.75 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

