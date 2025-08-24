Summit Financial LLC Acquires 198 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4%

CME opened at $269.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.50. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.44 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

