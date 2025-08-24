Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,463 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $205,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,499,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.6680 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

