Reviewing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel N/A N/A N/A Enel 7.78% 12.56% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enel 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Enel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Enel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel $23.87 billion 0.37 $759.70 million $0.71 11.60 Enel $85.44 billion N/A $7.59 billion $0.66 14.30

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enel beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, solar photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

