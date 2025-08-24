Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of FBRT opened at $11.3220 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $931.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBRT. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 280,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

