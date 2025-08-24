First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF $FEUZ Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.52% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $59.7550 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $59.61.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.9091 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

