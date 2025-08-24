42,415 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF $IBDY Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,434,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.7%

IBDY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.