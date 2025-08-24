Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 21,289 Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF $IZRL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.31% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

About ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

