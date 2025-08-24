Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF $GMUB Stake Lessened by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $623,000.

GMUB opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

The Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (GMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on municipal securities, which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund aims to provide diversified exposure and high current income GMUB was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

