Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF $IBIK

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK – Free Report) by 206.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.06% of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,878,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 97,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IBIK stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $27.42.

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (IBIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2034. The fund will terminate in October 2034 IBIK was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.