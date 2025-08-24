Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 42,406 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,597,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $237,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,408,000 after acquiring an additional 487,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,049,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,015,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,457,000 after acquiring an additional 48,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,641,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $61.4160 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $196,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $950,184.05. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 239,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,582.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,985. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

