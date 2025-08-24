Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,462,612 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.87% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $274,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,284,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $38.0120 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
