Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,462,612 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.87% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $274,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,284,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $38.0120 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The company had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

