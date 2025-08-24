CubeSmart $CUBE Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,834,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.00% of CubeSmart worth $291,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after buying an additional 1,937,055 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 620,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after buying an additional 259,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in CubeSmart by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 21,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 2,555.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.