Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,722,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,392 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GSK were worth $299,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $36,665,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of GSK by 138.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,646,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 955,891 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,237,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,656,000 after purchasing an additional 907,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,921,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $40.1450 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. GSK’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

