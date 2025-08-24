Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $282.71 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,451,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $282,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $47.9450 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

