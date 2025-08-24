Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,298 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,672,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $261,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:AAP opened at $57.8650 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $50.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.