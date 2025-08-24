Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 233,253 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,079,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,253 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Workday were worth $252,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.48. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.76.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

