Groupe la Francaise Purchases 2,485 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $261.9980 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.95 and a 1 year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,470 shares of company stock valued at $39,026,774. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.