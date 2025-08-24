Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Holdings Lifted by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.0%

TSCO stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

