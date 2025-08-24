Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $83.6340 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

