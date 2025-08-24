Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Sony Corporation $SONY

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sony by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 729,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sony by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Up 3.4%

SONY opened at $28.5750 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONY

About Sony

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.