Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise decreased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.7% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 31.2% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 14.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,088,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $109.0850 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

