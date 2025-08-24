Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $117.08.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

