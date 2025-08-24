Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $530,573.04 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $530,573.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,247,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,528.23. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 12,344 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $173,186.32.

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%.The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,294,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 265,777 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

