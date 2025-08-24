Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Position Lifted by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18,402.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $162.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

