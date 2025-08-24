The Western Union Company $WU Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,973,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.77% of Western Union worth $306,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 45.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU opened at $8.6750 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Cagwin acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.