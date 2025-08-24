Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 812,161 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,185,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 812,161 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $319,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,034.60. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,380 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $299,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,826.10. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,669 shares of company stock worth $5,092,012. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $126.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average is $120.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

