Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 149,398 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,398 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.62% of Duolingo worth $369,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duolingo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 261,212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $331.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.13 and its 200 day moving average is $390.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.38 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $27,035,566. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.35.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

