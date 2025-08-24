Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 21,791 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties $NLOP

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 145.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NLOP stock opened at $29.9950 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $444.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Net Lease Office Properties Announces Dividend

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

