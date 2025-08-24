Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 8,473 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 128.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,009,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,922 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,492,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,428,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,099,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 104,035 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWP opened at $22.40 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.06 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

PWP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, President Dietrich Becker sold 177,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,941,676.60. Following the sale, the president owned 368,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,011.80. This trade represents a 32.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

