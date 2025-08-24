Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

