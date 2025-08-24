Cricut, Inc. $CRCT Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCTFree Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Cricut worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cricut by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cricut by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Cricut had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $172.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, General Counsel Matt Tuttle sold 40,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $230,393.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 329,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,943.16. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,871,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,568.75. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,570 shares of company stock worth $3,111,450 over the last three months. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

