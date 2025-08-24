Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 845 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,640. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $152,484.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $731,804. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BELFB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of BELFB opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $136.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

