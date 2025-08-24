Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.19 Million Position in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of Marcus worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after buying an additional 59,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 44,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 78,932 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.7320 on Friday. Marcus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Marcus Increases Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marcus’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

