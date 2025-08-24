Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 7,117 Shares of Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4,509.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Steelcase Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $16.4950 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 127,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

