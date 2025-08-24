Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 18,046 Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $62.5440 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

