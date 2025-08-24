Groupe la Francaise Boosts Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 114.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $91.0830 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

