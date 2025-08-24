Head-To-Head Contrast: Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) versus Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial -0.48% -0.11% -0.04% Equity Residential 33.22% 9.05% 4.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Modiv Industrial and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 0 1 4.00 Equity Residential 0 8 8 0 2.50

Modiv Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $77.7813, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Equity Residential”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.34 $6.02 million ($0.44) -34.90 Equity Residential $3.04 billion 8.17 $1.04 billion $2.65 24.59

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Modiv Industrial pays out -265.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Modiv Industrial on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

