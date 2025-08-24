Contrasting Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and SearchCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 68.53% 3.39% 1.91% SearchCore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rayonier and SearchCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 3 1 0 2.25 SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rayonier currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Rayonier’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than SearchCore.

89.1% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of SearchCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and SearchCore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.26 billion 3.31 $359.15 million $4.95 5.48 SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

Summary

Rayonier beats SearchCore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

About SearchCore

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

