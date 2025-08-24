Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.7790 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

