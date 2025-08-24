Groupe la Francaise Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $645.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $32,877,757. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

